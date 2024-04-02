Eight Armed Bandits Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Police arrested eight armed bandits in separate raids here in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.
A police report said on Tuesday that a team of Khurrianwala police station arrested three outlaws namely Moazam, Arsalan and Imtiaz from Chak No 266-RB and recovered three pistols, cell phones and weapons from their possession.
Millat Town police nabbed two dacoits --Zohaib and Ghulam Mustafa from Baghwali Pulli. However, one of their accomplices managed to flee during the raid.
Meanwhile, a team of Tariqabad police post smashed a three-member vehicle lifter gang. Police recovered 11 motorcycles, 2 rickshaws, cell phones, weapons, cash etc.
The accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoity cases.
Police registered separate cases and launched investigations.
