Eight Armed Men Arrested Outside Sessions Court

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested eight accused who were carrying a large cache of weapons outside the district and sessions court near Baba Ground.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar appreciating the security team for apprehending the armed men, said that security of courts and elimination of weapon culture were among top priorities of the police.

A spokesperson for the police said that five rifles, five pistols and 700 bullets were recovered from the accused identified as Shehroz, Imran, Ehsanullah, Bilal, Faisal, Riaz, Asif and one other.

The CCPO also announced action against the suspects and awards for the security team. He said that kalashnikov culture would be ended in Lahore, adding that nobody would be allowed to go around displaying weapons. The writ of the state would be established, the CCPO maintained.

He said that protecting the lives and livelihoods of citizens was the police's responsibility.

