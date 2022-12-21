Eight arrested during anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Metropolitan Government here Wednesday conducted a grand operation against encroachers in its jurisdiction and arrested eight people for exceeding their shop limits.

The district administration said that heavy machinery was used during the anti-encroachment operation to demolish some big encroached structures. During the operation scores of encroached constructions, sheds and extensions were also demolished. On the occasion, eight people were also arrested for resisting the operation.

The operation was conducted by Chief Demolishing Inspectors, Qaisar Bacha and Fazal Mehmood on the directive of DG Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali Zubair and Director East Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah in Khushal Bazaar and Gurr Mandi.

The grand anti-encroachment operation was assisted by the police force of Hashtnagri police station and officials from the traffic police. A truckload of items, displayed outside the shops were also confiscated by the anti-encroachment staff.