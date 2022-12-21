UrduPoint.com

Eight Arrested During Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Eight arrested during anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Metropolitan Government here Wednesday conducted a grand operation against encroachers in its jurisdiction and arrested eight people for exceeding their shop limits.

The district administration said that heavy machinery was used during the anti-encroachment operation to demolish some big encroached structures. During the operation scores of encroached constructions, sheds and extensions were also demolished. On the occasion, eight people were also arrested for resisting the operation.

The operation was conducted by Chief Demolishing Inspectors, Qaisar Bacha and Fazal Mehmood on the directive of DG Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali Zubair and Director East Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah in Khushal Bazaar and Gurr Mandi.

The grand anti-encroachment operation was assisted by the police force of Hashtnagri police station and officials from the traffic police. A truckload of items, displayed outside the shops were also confiscated by the anti-encroachment staff.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Traffic Arshad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

22 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

2 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

3 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

3 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

3 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.