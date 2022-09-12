Eight arrested for collecting sand, stones from River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) ::The district administration here on Monday arrested eight people for collecting sand and stones from River Panjkora with heavy machinery despite a ban imposed on such activity by the local administration.

According to the administration, Assistant Commissioner Samar Bagh Muhammad Hamza Abbas and Additional Assistant Commissioner Nauman Pervez during a morning hour raid arrested eight people who were digging and collecting sand and stone from River Panjkora.

The administrative officers also confiscated heavy machinery including two dumping vehicles and an excavator from the site.

The arrested people were handed over to the local police for initiating further legal action against them.

The district administration has imposed a ban on collection of stones and sands from River Panjkora under section 144.