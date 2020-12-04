Eight arrested for decanting in faisalabad

Eight people were arrested for gas decanting during a crackdown launched by the civil defence department here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight people were arrested for gas decanting during a crackdown launched by the civil defence department here on Friday.

District Officer Civil Defense Rana Muhammad Abbas said teams with the police conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested eight accused for illegally refilling LPG cylinders.

The accused were identified as Zulfiqar, Shoaib, Ghaffar, Shafaqat, Azeem, Usman Khalid, Sherazand Shafi.

The police registered cases against the accused.