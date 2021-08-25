Eight arrested for firing over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Local police here Wednesday arrested eight persons of two rival tribes who exchanged fire over a land dispute in Salarzai area of district Bajaur.

Talking to media, District Police Officer told media that two tribes started firing on each other over a land dispute.

A man identified as Muhammad Kasif was also lost his life in the incident.

He told that eight persons were arrested and arms including five Kalashnikov assault rifles, i5 magazines and 305 rounds were also recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested a smuggler during checking on Pusht Bazar check post. NET team recovered 5.8 kilogram hashish from the smuggler.