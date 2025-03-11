Eight arrested for gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Civil Line police have arrested 8 people on charges of gambling and recovered stake money and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed 8 people, including Sultan Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Ali Ahmad, etc.

red handed while gambling on play cards.

The police recovered stake money, play card packets, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.