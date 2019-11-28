Eight Arrested For Gambling In Faisalabad
The police arrested eight persons on the charge of gambling from D-Type Colony
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:The police arrested eight persons on the charge of gambling from D-Type Colony.
Police said on Thursday that a the police team conducted raid and nabbed eight persons Zafar Iqbal, etc. red handed while gambling on play-cards and recovered bet money of Rs 3320, mobile phones and other items from their possession, while further investigation was underway.