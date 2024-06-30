Eight arrested for liquor supply, illegal arms possession

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) In a recent crackdown, Police have taken significant action against liquor suppliers and illegal arm holders, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amaral police seized 10 liters of liquor from Gulzar.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police confiscated 10 liters of liquor from Mehran, while, Civil Lines police recovered 5 liters of liquor from both Waqas and Zeeshan.

Following operation, New Town police seized 1.5 liters of liquor from Abdul Basit, Taxila police found a 30-bore pistol and from Samiullah, Dhamyal police recovered another 30-bore pistol from Tufail and Civil Lines police also apprehended Hassan with an iron rod.

Divisional SPs emphasized that the operations against liquor suppliers and those possessing illegal weapons would be continued to ensure public safety.