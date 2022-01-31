Eight arrested for possessing weapons, liquor

UrduPoint.com

January 31, 2022

Police in their ongoing operation against anti-social elements have arrested eight for possessing illegal weapons and liquor

RAWALPINDI

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Pirwadhai and Saddar Baroni police held five namely Waheed, Niaz, Abdullah, Muhammad Irfan and Hamza and recovered a 9 mm pistol, four pistols of 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, City and R.A.Bazaar police rounded up three accused namely Ayaz, Rehman and Danish and recovered five liters liquor and four bottles of liquor fromtheir possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

