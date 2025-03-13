Eight arrested for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Thursday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Delawer Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad. The police registered cases against pilferers.