Eight arrested for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Mani Zahir has raided several shops of milk sellers at various localities of the metropolis and arrested eight persons for being involved in selling adulterated milk.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, the AAC conducted those raids on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Azghar and was accompanied by staff of livestock department.� The inspection team visited milk shops at Faqir Abad, YousafAbad and Dilazak road and tested samples of milk at modern laboratory of the livestock department.

�During analysis, it was found that water, packing soda and banned dry milk powder had been mixed with the milk. � Besides discarding 1200 liters adulterated milk, eight persons were arrested during those raids.�The spokesman said the district administration was committed to ensuring quality food items for citizens and drive against substandard milk would continue indiscriminately.