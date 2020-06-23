UrduPoint.com
Eight Arrested For Violating Of Coronavirus SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:48 PM

Eight arrested for violating of coronavirus SOPs

Rawalpindi District Police have arrested eight persons over violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have arrested eight persons over violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Bani and Murree police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction and checked implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control spread of coronavirus.

The police arrested eight violators namely Shahid Mehmood, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Bilal, Sami, Danish, Shahid, Mehmood, Asim and Naveed and registered FIRs against them.

He said, the operation against the violators would remain continued and they would be sent behind the bars.

