Eight arrested in Islamabad vegetable market crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In a crackdown on price gouging, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Pothohar Nahel Hafiz arrested eight people at a vegetable market here on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioner also issued warnings to others for violating government-prescribed rates and failing to display the notified rate list, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon ordered the crackdown in response to complaints from residents about the rising prices of vegetables. The operation is part of a larger effort by the government to control inflation.

The AC said that the operation will continue until everyone complies with the government's price regulations.