Open Menu

Eight Arrested In Islamabad Vegetable Market Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Eight arrested in Islamabad vegetable market crackdown

In a crackdown on price gouging, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Pothohar Nahel Hafiz arrested eight people at a vegetable market here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In a crackdown on price gouging, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Pothohar Nahel Hafiz arrested eight people at a vegetable market here on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioner also issued warnings to others for violating government-prescribed rates and failing to display the notified rate list, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon ordered the crackdown in response to complaints from residents about the rising prices of vegetables. The operation is part of a larger effort by the government to control inflation.

The AC said that the operation will continue until everyone complies with the government's price regulations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

FIA, SECP sings MOU for information sharing

FIA, SECP sings MOU for information sharing

55 seconds ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after World Cup ..

Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after World Cup thrashing

1 minute ago
 'Umpire asked me if I was serious', says Shakib in ..

'Umpire asked me if I was serious', says Shakib in 'timed out' controversy

1 minute ago
 Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu ..

Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu carnage of 1947

10 minutes ago
 School of Tomorrow conference concludes

School of Tomorrow conference concludes

10 minutes ago
PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar K ..

PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar Khan

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister vows wipe out terrorism from Pak ..

Interior Minister vows wipe out terrorism from Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

10 minutes ago
 NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan n ..

NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan nationals

10 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs lands in Public School Hyderabad

Fire engulfs lands in Public School Hyderabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan