Eight arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The police here arrested eight accused and recovered weapons from their possessions,police sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that during ongoing drive against weapons' illegal possession in the district, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested 8 accused.

They recovered2 pistols 30 bore, 02 guns 12 bore, 01 riffle 444 bore and 01 kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as-- Khizar Hayyat,Qaisar Abbas, Zulfiqar Ali,Tanvir Abbas,Rao Shaeq,Noor Ali, Sajid Ali and Auon Abbas. Cases were registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.