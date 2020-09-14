Eight arrested, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan Monday claimed to have arrested eight alleged criminals recovering narcotics and firecrackers from them

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan Monday claimed to have arrested eight alleged criminals recovering narcotics and firecrackers from them.

In a statement, he said that all SDPOs along with police contingents have launched combing operations across the district against drug peddlers.

In this connection Kabal police arrested accused Asad and recovered 4281 gram hashish from his possession. Matta police recovered 1250 gram hashish from Mohammad Ali, and 451gm hashish from Farman Ali.

Similarly, Mingora police recovered 207gram hashish from Irfanullah, 215 gram heroin from Hameed Ali, 211gram heroin from Fazal Akbar and 206 gm heroin from Ikramuallh.

In snap checking of vehicles, police also recovered flammable material from a car including 3913 boxes of firecrackers, 195ground spinners, 10 fountains, 6 aerial repeaters, 61 sparklers, 10 bottle rockets and 288 small black toy bombs. The driver of the car identified as Ameer Zaman was arrested and detained.

The cases have been registered under relevant law in concerned police stations.