UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:24 PM

Eight arrested, narcotics recovered

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan Monday claimed to have arrested eight alleged criminals recovering narcotics and firecrackers from them

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan Monday claimed to have arrested eight alleged criminals recovering narcotics and firecrackers from them.

In a statement, he said that all SDPOs along with police contingents have launched combing operations across the district against drug peddlers.

In this connection Kabal police arrested accused Asad and recovered 4281 gram hashish from his possession. Matta police recovered 1250 gram hashish from Mohammad Ali, and 451gm hashish from Farman Ali.

Similarly, Mingora police recovered 207gram hashish from Irfanullah, 215 gram heroin from Hameed Ali, 211gram heroin from Fazal Akbar and 206 gm heroin from Ikramuallh.

In snap checking of vehicles, police also recovered flammable material from a car including 3913 boxes of firecrackers, 195ground spinners, 10 fountains, 6 aerial repeaters, 61 sparklers, 10 bottle rockets and 288 small black toy bombs. The driver of the car identified as Ameer Zaman was arrested and detained.

The cases have been registered under relevant law in concerned police stations.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Car Mingora Criminals All From General Motors

Recent Stories

ATC awards 6 count death sentence to accused of Ch ..

1 minute ago

Minorities facing state-sponsored terrorism in Ind ..

1 minute ago

Macron Stresses Need for Following Libyan Arms Emb ..

2 minutes ago

Greenpeace Netherlands to Sue Dutch Gov't Over KLM ..

5 minutes ago

Dining in restaurants may increase COVID-19 spread ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves establishment of Polytechn ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.