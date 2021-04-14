Eight arrested, narcotics seized:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The police said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.250 kg hashish, 20 litres of liquor, five pistols and two guns.

The accused were identified as Ifftikhar,Abdul Sattar,Saifullah,Muhammad Akhter,Shahzad Ali,Amjad Aliand others.