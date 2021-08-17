Eight arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them on Tuesday.

The police said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused besides recovering 1.

495 kg hashish and 100 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Akhter,Javaid,Ahmed Nawaz, Amir Shahzad, Sanaullah,Farman,Waqar Maseeh, and Awais.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.