UrduPoint.com

Eight Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Eight arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them on Tuesday.

The police said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused besides recovering 1.

495 kg hashish and 100 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Akhter,Javaid,Ahmed Nawaz, Amir Shahzad, Sanaullah,Farman,Waqar Maseeh, and Awais.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

ICC announces schedule for Men's T20I World Cup

ICC announces schedule for Men's T20I World Cup

10 minutes ago
 Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan ..

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

1 hour ago
 Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from part ..

Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from participating in UNSC meeting on A ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

2 hours ago
 New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

2 hours ago
 India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.