Eight arrested on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pabbi, Beenish Iqbal has arrested eight persons on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirous and \the Government price list of the daily use commodities.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Noor Wali Khan, the Assistant Commissioner visited Jalozai and Taru Jabba bazzars and arrested eight persons there on violation of SOPs of the smart lockdown against COVID-19 and selling daily used commodities on high rate.

Six shops were sealed and its owners were sent to jail. The AC has warned people and shopkeepers for strict action in case found guilty of violating SOPs and Government notfied price list of daily use items.