Eight arrested over corona SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Eight persons were arrested over violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to official sources, various teams constituted by the district administration, arrested eight persons for violating the SOPs at banks, shopping plaza and general bus stand and tehsil Tandlianwala.

They were roaming around without wearing face-masks, police said.

Meanwhile, the teams also sealed two cell phone shops in Kutchehry Bazaar.