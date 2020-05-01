Eight arrested over decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

Police have arrested eight shopkeepers over decanting and selling loose petrol from various parts of the district

According to the police spokesperson, Anwar ul Hassan was arrested from chak 100-JB, Shahzad from chak 5-JB, Allah Dittah from 118-RB, Shahzad from Abdullah Pull, Talha from Sheikhanwala railway crossing, Faisal from Sitara colony, Waqas from chak 283-GB and Abdul Raheem from Muneerabad pulli.