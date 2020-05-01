Eight Arrested Over Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight shopkeepers over decanting and selling loose petrol from various parts of the district.
According to the police spokesperson, Anwar ul Hassan was arrested from chak 100-JB, Shahzad from chak 5-JB, Allah Dittah from 118-RB, Shahzad from Abdullah Pull, Talha from Sheikhanwala railway crossing, Faisal from Sitara colony, Waqas from chak 283-GB and Abdul Raheem from Muneerabad pulli.