UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Arrested Over Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Eight arrested over decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

Police have arrested eight shopkeepers over decanting and selling loose petrol from various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight shopkeepers over decanting and selling loose petrol from various parts of the district.

According to the police spokesperson, Anwar ul Hassan was arrested from chak 100-JB, Shahzad from chak 5-JB, Allah Dittah from 118-RB, Shahzad from Abdullah Pull, Talha from Sheikhanwala railway crossing, Faisal from Sitara colony, Waqas from chak 283-GB and Abdul Raheem from Muneerabad pulli.

Related Topics

Petrol Police From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to Riskhi Kapoor

20 minutes ago

Amazon Allows Employees to Work From Home Until Oc ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Japanese Infected With COVID-19 May Be H ..

2 minutes ago

Dist govt decides implementation on SOPs for mosqu ..

2 minutes ago

Cattle fairs restored in Dir Lower

3 minutes ago

Fine Rs 68000 imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.