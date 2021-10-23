Eight arrested, weapons recovered

Police on Saturday arrested eight people and recovered liquor and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested eight people and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction, arrested suspected criminals and recovered 30-liter liquor, three pistols of 30-bore, a revolver of 32-bore and a gun of12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Bilal, Fiyaz, Shahid Iqbal, Tahir Khan, Shafiq-ul-Rehman,Amjad Shehzad,Ijaz and Muhammad Shehzad.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.