Eight arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight criminals in the district and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said different police stations raided and arrested Amir, Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafique, Rehman, Nouman,Suleman and Shah Atta besides recovering 600liters of liquor,1.2-kg of hashish, three pistols, four guns, 367 rounds, 0.1 kg opiumand valuables.