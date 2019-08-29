Eight arrested with weapons in Multan

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 accused and recovered illegal weapons during raids in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 accused and recovered illegal weapons during raids in the district.

According to the police, raids were conducted at various locations and arrested eight accused besides recovering two revolvers, one gun, five pistols and rounds.

Meanwhile, two beggars were also arrested by the police.