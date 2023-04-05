FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair arrested owners of eight hotels on charge of violating Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance. A spokesman for the district administration said on Wednesday that AC City with his team conducted surprise visits to various parts of the city in order to ensure implementation on Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance.

During checking, he found owners of eight hotels and restaurants involved in violating Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance by selling and eating food items during fasting time.