Eight Arrested,weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:38 PM

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested eight accused and recovered weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested eight accused and recovered weapons.

A police spokesman said the police received a call that the accused equipped with weapons were trying to grab a shop illegally near Samosa Chowk People Colony.

On information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused, including Hamid Hussain, etc with weapons.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudharyannounced prizes and commendation certificates for the team.

