Eight ASIs, 32 Head Constables Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Wednesday promoted eight Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI's) and 32 head constables in next ranks after presiding a departmental promotion board meeting here at his office.

After reviewing the service record of the employees,RPO promoted eight ASI's as sub-inspectors and promoted 32 head constables as Assistant Sub-Inspectors.He also reviewed the service record of 33 sub- inspectors for their promotions.

