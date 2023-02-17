Eight ASIs, 32 head constables promoted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha (RPO), Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui on Friday promoted eight Assistant Sub-inspectors as sub-inspectors and 32 head constables as Assistant Sub-Inspectors in next posts while chairing a Departmental Promotion Committee here at his office.

RPO promoted those short listed employees who had performed their duties with devotion and determination and there was no departmental inquiry against them during their past services.

On the occasion,Assistant Director inspector General (ADIG) Amir Mushtaq was also present.