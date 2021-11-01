UrduPoint.com

Eight Beggars Caught In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The district social welfare department took eight professional beggars into custody on Monday.

According to official sources, all beggars were sent to a counseling centre, set up by the social welfare department for beggars.

The anti-beggary squad caught the beggars from Susan Road, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Madina Town, Station Chowk etc.

