Eight beggars caught in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The district social welfare department took eight professional beggars into custody on Monday.

According to official sources, all beggars were sent to a counseling centre, set up by the social welfare department for beggars.

The anti-beggary squad caught the beggars from Susan Road, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Madina Town, Station Chowk etc.