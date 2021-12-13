Eight beggars handed over to police in faisalabad

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught eight professional beggars here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught eight professional beggars here on Monday.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said that three men and five women beggars were taken into custody from different hospitals and parks.

They were handed over to police after registration of cases against them.