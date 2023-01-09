Eight beggars held

SIALKOT, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :-:The district administration caught another eight beggars from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources, a team of social welfare department headed by Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar conducted surprise visits in the areas of Imam Sahib Road, Zohra Hospital, Hajipura Road, Pull Aik, Doburji and Shahabpura Chowk and took eight beggars into custody and shifted them to police station.

AC Sialkot Sufian Dilawar said that 36 beggars have so far been caught from Sialkot city during theanti-begging campaign.