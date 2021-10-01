UrduPoint.com

Eight Bills Passed In The Eight-days PA Session: Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:33 PM

Eight bills passed in the eight-days PA session: Raja Basharat

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the proceedings of the recent session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday said that eight bills of important nature and public interest had been passed in the eight-day session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the proceedings of the recent session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday said that eight bills of important nature and public interest had been passed in the eight-day session.

He said that the establishment of a regularization commission for illegal housing societies would help the people get their lost money back.

The law minister said that other bills passed included Punjab Privatization Repeal Bill, Lahore Ring Road Authority Bill 2021, Punjab Stamp Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal, University of South Asia and Aspire University Bill.

He vowed that the Punjab Assembly would enact record legislation in the current parliamentary year as it did in the last three years.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Law Minister Road Khanewal Money Asia Punjab Assembly Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Govt evolves strategy to facilitate SMEs: Farrukh ..

Govt evolves strategy to facilitate SMEs: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago
 Georgia arrests ex-president Saakashvili: PM

Georgia arrests ex-president Saakashvili: PM

4 minutes ago
 Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Is ..

Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Ismailov Detained in Montenegro ..

15 minutes ago
 UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejectin ..

UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejecting Persona Non Grata Status - S ..

15 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested posi ..

Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested positive

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.