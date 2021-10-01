Eight bills passed in the eight-days PA session: Raja Basharat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the proceedings of the recent session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday said that eight bills of important nature and public interest had been passed in the eight-day session.

He said that the establishment of a regularization commission for illegal housing societies would help the people get their lost money back.

The law minister said that other bills passed included Punjab Privatization Repeal Bill, Lahore Ring Road Authority Bill 2021, Punjab Stamp Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal, University of South Asia and Aspire University Bill.

He vowed that the Punjab Assembly would enact record legislation in the current parliamentary year as it did in the last three years.