Eight bills referred to concerned committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) As many as eight bills were referred to the concerned committees on Tuesday for further deliberation and consideration as well.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 184) introduced by Noor Alam Khan, this bill seeks to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It pertains to suo motu powers and proposes that a bench of nine judges should decide on such cases. The bill was referred to the committee.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced by Sohail Sultan, this bill seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. It proposes increasing the punishment for cheque bounce cases. The bill was referred to the committee.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendments to Articles 51, 59, and 106) Noor Alam Khan introduced this bill to allocate reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in the national and provincial assemblies.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged that the government is working on this issue, emphasizing the significant role of overseas Pakistanis in the country's development.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Articles 177, 193, and 208) Noor Alam Khan also introduced this bill, which seeks to prevent individuals with dual nationality from being appointed as judges of the courts.

The Contempt of Court (Repeal) Bill, 2024 Noor Alam Khan introduced a bill to repeal the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003).

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 198) introduced by Changaze Ahmed Khan, this bill proposes amendments to Article 198 of the Constitution.

The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Noor Alam Khan introduced this bill, which proposes that bureaucrats should not hold dual nationality.

The Allocation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2024 introduced by Syed Rafiullah, this bill aims to reserve special seats for deserving students in universities and higher education institutions.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Introduced by Danyal Chaudhary, this bill seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997, by increasing the number of judges to address the growing number of cases. However, the bill was deferred by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the Senate has discussed the bill in detail and highlighted the need for judicial reforms in the country. The bill also faced objections from Gohar Ali Khan of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

