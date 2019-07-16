Eight bodies of colliers pulled out, two rescued from Degari coalmine incident

About eight bodies of colliers were pulled out and two other in injured conditions were taken out from the coalmine on Tuesday which was collapsed due to accumulation of poisonous gas on Sunday night in Degari located in suburb area of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :About eight bodies of colliers were pulled out and two other in injured conditions were taken out from the coalmine on Tuesday which was collapsed due to accumulation of poisonous gas on Sunday night in Degari located in suburb area of Quetta

According to Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG, PDMA) Imran Zarkoon, eight bodies of miners have been taken out and two miners in unconscious condition were pulled out from the coalmine collapse after completion of two days rescue operation in Degari.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the injured miners' treatment were started in the hospital.

Three of them deceased were identified as Shair Khan, Akbar Khan and Muhammad Yousaf.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial Home Minister Zia Ullah Longov expressed deep sorrow over the death of precious lives and assured the families of deceased that provincial government will cooperate with them, despite prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan also took notice of the incident and directed Mines Department to submit reports within three days of the coalmine incident, despite instructions was given to relevant authority to take every possible measures to ensure protection of miners in respective coalmines of province, said press release issued here.

He said owners of coalmines should fulfill their responsibility in order to save precious lives of miners during working in the coalmines of the areas.

Chief Minister also ordered the committee would be formed under supervision Chief Inspector Mines to review all respective coalmines facilities regarding enhancing protection measures for ensuring safety of workers' lives in the areas.

He directed concerned authority to take steps for establishing dispensaries, available of ambulances and other medical facilities at coalmines in order to provide healthcare facilities to miners in the areas.

Provincial Home Minister Zia-Ullah Longov also expressed his deep grief over death of miners in the incident of coalmine in Degari.

He appreciated the efforts of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other rescue team who took part in rescue operation and they pulled out bodies of miners after hectic efforts from the coalmine which collapsed due to poisonous accumulation of gas.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured miners.