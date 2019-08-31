UrduPoint.com
Eight Bodies Of Kohistan Accident Recovered: Commissioner Hazara

Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:49 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday said at least 20 persons died as a jeep plunged into a stream on Friday night when a wooden bridge collapsed at village Barigoga Tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan district.

Giving details of the accident, the commissioner said a jeep carrying 25 persons including women, children and men of the same family was heading towards Kumaila town after attending a marriage ceremony when it fell into a stream at village Barigoga Tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan district.

Locals have started rescue and search operation and recovered eight bodies including three men, three women and two children while five passengers have jumped from the jeep and were injured, Zaheer ul Islam stated.

He said a rescue operation was in progress to search the other missing persons of the jeep under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Upper Hamid ur Rehman where police and volunteers were working.

