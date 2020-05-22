UrduPoint.com
Eight Bodies,six Injured Brought To JPMC With Burn Injuries

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:29 PM

No less than eight bodies and six injured, including a five year child, with severe burn injuries have been brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) from Kazimabad where the plane crashed this afternoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :No less than eight bodies and six injured, including a five year child, with severe burn injuries have been brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) from Kazimabad where the plane crashed this afternoon.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr Seemi Jamali talking to media said bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and those injured are being provided needed treatment.

Initially a fleet of six to eight ambulances of Edhi and Chippa Welfare Associations carried the victims to JPMC while a few other were shifted to CMH-Malir and more being transported to Burns Center.

The inferno is reported to have been doused off with the help of bowsers provided by different civic agencies and essential services, with cooling process in underway.

