Eight booked for gambling over quail fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested eight people for betting over quail fights in the jurisdiction of Perwadhai Police station, a spokesman said.

On a tip-off, a police team raided in an area where quail fights were in progress and managed to held eight gamblers namely Naseeb Ullah, Allah Ditta, Tooti Khan, Mubashar Ameer Khan, Ashiq Ullah, Wajid Ali, Shah Iran and Irshad.

Police also recovered Rs 87, 000 stake amount, six mobile phones and 13 quails and registered a case against them under relevant laws and further investigation were underway.