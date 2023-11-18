Open Menu

Eight Booked For Illegally Refilling LPG

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Eight booked for illegally refilling LPG

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Eight shopkeepers were booked over running illegal business of decanting gas around the city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources,Civil Defence team checked various shops found that Khalid,Aslam,Akraam,Ayub, Shujhat, Shahbaz,Sarfaraz and Arshad were illegally refilling LPG gas cylinders at their shops.

Police concerned have registered cases against the violators.

