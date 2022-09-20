Eight booked for pilfering electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught eight people including two women for pilfering electricity in separate incidents, in the limits of city police Jarranwala.

Police said on Tuesday that FESCO teams visited various areas and found eight people identified as Nusrat Bibi, Nasreen Bibi, Bashir Ahmed, Ali Hassan, Anwar, Umar Farooq, Rizwan, and Maqbool Ahmed in stealing electricity directly from main lines.

On the reports of Fesco officials, the police have registered cases against eightpower pilferers.