BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : WAPDA officials Friday during a crackdown against electricity theft raided Bhangial area and booked eight people for power pilferage.SDO Wapda Balakot Mansoor Bajwa told media that the crackdown against power thieves would continue in Balakot and surrounding areas and those found involved in this illegal practice would be put behind bars.

Talking to the people the SDO said that electricity stealing is a crime, and the raids against power stealers would continue unabated. he warned the power thieves to refrain from this illegal practice otherwise they would be jailed.