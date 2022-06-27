Eight Booked For Stealing Oil From Parco Line
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Monday to have registered a case against 8 people for stealing oil from PARCO line.
Security Officer Parco Maj (retd) Rauf Ahmad lodged a complaint, contending that 8 accused including Qari Hamid, Yasir, Shamshair, Abdul Majeed, Fahad alias Tara, Naseer Ahmad, Muhammad Ali and Nasir had stolen a huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clamp near Chak No.
68-JB.
On the complaint, the police registered a case against eight accused and startedinvestigation.