Eight booked for torturing minor boy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The police have registered a case against eight nominated accused for allegedly torturing a minor boy.

Police source said Sughran Bibi, wife of Allah Ditta, of Musa Langar Wah reported to Kundai Police Station in Alipur tehsil that her six-year-old son, Hamid, was tortured by Abdul Haq, Zain Malik, Asif Mohammed, Rafiq, Sabir Hussain, Muhammad Tariq, Mohammed Rashid and Mohammed Jameel.

The reason for thrashing was theft of nails used for pitching the tent, police were told. Police took action after a video of the torture went viral on social media.

DPO Husnain Haider said the police arrested the main accused, Abdul Haq, from his home as he was nominated in the FIR.

Police said nobody would be permitted to take the law into its hands. The spokesman said it would not be tolerated to commit inhuman treatment with people, especially children.