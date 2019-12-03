UrduPoint.com
Eight Booked For Violating Ban On Brick-kilns Operations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:12 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday registered cases against eight persons over violation of a ban on running brick-kilns in winter season to avoid smog.

The district government had issued directives to owners of all brick-kilns in this regard.

On the report of Environment Protection Department, Sadr police station registered cases against eight persons including Abdul Sattar, Naeem, Imran, Zahid, Mughar, Saleem and two unidentfied men for violating the district government orders.

An official said that the government had also imposed a ban on setting fire to remains of crops.

