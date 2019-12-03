Eight booked for violating ban on brick-kilns operations

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday registered cases against eight persons over violation of a ban on running brick-kilns in winter season to avoid smog.

The district government had issued directives to owners of all brick-kilns in this regard.

On the report of Environment Protection Department, Sadr police station registered cases against eight persons including Abdul Sattar, Naeem, Imran, Zahid, Mughar, Saleem and two unidentfied men for violating the district government orders.

An official said that the government had also imposed a ban on setting fire to remains of crops.