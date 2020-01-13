Eight booked for violating marriage act in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have registered cases against managers of 8 banquet halls/marquees for violating one dish and marriage act during past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that Assistant Commissioner City Zoha Shakir and AC Sadar Umar Maqbool checked marriage halls, restaurants and hotel at night and found 8 hotels and marriage halls including Victorian Marquee, Paradise Marquee, Zoom Marquee, Quilim Marquee, Sheraton Marquee, Koh-e-Toor Marquee, Cottage Marquee, etc.

violating one-dish and marriage act.

The AC reported the police about the violation of marriage act for action.

Therefore, the police registered cases against hotel managers including Arshad, Khurram, Ramzan, Abdur Rehman, Asif, Zakir, Nauman, Kashif, Fahad, Imran, Abu Bakar, Tanveer Ahmad and Tanveer Hussain, etc.

Further investigation was under way.