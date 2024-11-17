Eight Booked, One Arrested On SFA's Complaint
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Eight staff members of an eatery have been booked in an FIR while one of those nominated has been arrested by A-Section Police on a complaint by the Sindh food Authority (SFA).
According to details, Assistant Director SFA Sanaullah Abro complained that the accused persons assaulted a team of SFA during their inspection of the eatery which sold Biryani.
He maintained that the inspecting team asked about the required certifications and pointed out unhygienic activities owing to which they were attacked.
The police informed that a suspect named Ali had been rounded up but other accused persons were still at large.
