Eight booked over beating Muncipal committee staffers

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police have registered case against eight people including four nominated traders over beating Muncipal committee staffers.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took strict notice of thrashing incident on Muncipal committee Jehanian enforcement inspector and other staffers by traders during Anti-encroachment operation at Madina chowk Jehanian yesterday.

The outlaws had held hostage the enforcement inspector Kashif and also snatched challan book and cash from him.

Jehanian police registered case against the accused.

DC said that elements involved in interfering in official matters will not be tolerated.

He directed the local government to continue Anti-encroachment operation without any pressure.

APP /qbs-sak