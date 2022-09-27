Eight booked over dengue SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue teams booked eight shopkeepers over violation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in the district on Tuesday.

As many as 470 cases had so far been registered over SOPs violations during the current season said Dr Zulqarnain, District Programme Coordinator.

He appealed to people to keep environment clean and dry to control breeding of dengue larva, addingthat surveillance was underway regularly and violators would not be spared.