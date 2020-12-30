Eight booked over power theft

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight people involved in power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight people involved in power theft.

The police on Wednesday said task force of the company conducted raids at Muhammadi Colony,Hassakan village, Doodha,Chak 26 SB and surrounding areas, and caught eight people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused were identified Muhammad Ashraf,Kamran,Muhammad Saleem,Kazim,Shabir,Farooqand ohters.

On reports of the Fesco authorities, the police registered separate cases against pilferers.