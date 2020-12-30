UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Booked Over Power Theft

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Eight booked over power theft

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight people involved in power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight people involved in power theft.

The police on Wednesday said task force of the company conducted raids at Muhammadi Colony,Hassakan village, Doodha,Chak 26 SB and surrounding areas, and caught eight people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused were identified Muhammad Ashraf,Kamran,Muhammad Saleem,Kazim,Shabir,Farooqand ohters.

On reports of the Fesco authorities, the police registered separate cases against pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company From

Recent Stories

China issues yellow alert for cold wave

2 minutes ago

Singaporean Special Services Arrest Man, Who Spied ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26,513 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use ..

4 minutes ago

S.Korea's industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Novem ..

4 minutes ago

NUST Students win top prize at Huawei ICT Competit ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.