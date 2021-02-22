Eight booked over power theft in sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:25 PM

District police arrested eight persons over power theft in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :District police arrested eight persons over power theft in the district.

Police source said on Monday that FESCO Task Force,during ongoing drive against electricity theft, conducted raids at Dhoori Village, Khaskan village, Hujjan and Chak no.

7 ML and caught eight people over stealing electricity direct from main transmission lines.

They included-- Qaisar Iqbal, Sajjad Ali, Safdar, Afzal, Gulzar and others.On the report of FESCO authorities, Police registered separate cases against the accused.

