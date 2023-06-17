Eight booked over water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Irrigation Task Force caught farmers red handed while stealing water from government canals on Saturday. According to the spokesperson,Irrigation authorities said that during crackdown the Task Force of Irrigation department under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Qadir and SDO Bhalwal conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur Kalan and caught eight farmers red handed while stealing water from canals.

They included Naeem Akhtar, zahid,liaqat,Sikandar,Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar .

Police registered separate cases against the accused.